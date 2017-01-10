The Last Trial of the Codfather

Things were going well until his enterprise went bust—one source says his partner ran off with the company cash—and he had to start over. In the spring of 1980—with three trucks to his name and a $5,000 loan—he launched Carlos Seafood, the same company he runs today. He bragged that he would work three days straight without sleeping. “I needed toothpicks to keep my eyes open,” he later said. He eventually broke into the old boys’ network that controlled access to the city auction. After six months, he had $250,000 cash in his hands. He built a 10-bedroom house and bought his first two fishing vessels.

In those days, the city auction, which started with a bell at 8:00 a.m. and ended 22 minutes later, was a circus. The boats all went for bidding simultaneously, and the entire boatload would end up—sight unseen—at the docks of the winner, where they could be unloaded. The auction rewarded enthusiasm and social status rather than hard numbers. Typically, an established buyer would get an auctioneer’s attention and bark out prices per pound for each species on a particular boat. The auctioneer then scribbled the prices down on a chalkboard along with the bidder’s initials.

When subsequent buyers shouted out competing bids, the first bidder could defend it by shouting “10”—a tenth of a cent increase. This system made it tricky for upstarts to get in on the action, but Rafael found he could bid a whopping price for one species on a particular boat to get his letter—C—on the board. Then, he could lowball the rest of the haul. “Carlos was good at elbowing the other guys and yelling loudly to get the boats,” says Armando Estudante, a retired fisherman who was friendly with Rafael in those days.

Because the auction prices were nonbinding, when the boat unloaded at Rafael’s dock, he would complain about the quality of the fish and haggle like no one else. By that point, it was too late or too much of a hassle for the captain to find a new buyer. “I didn’t steal it from anybody,” Rafael said in the oral history. “Maybe I hustled a lot of fishermen down there, y’know wheelin’ and dealin’, but shame on them if they didn’t know better.” Some fishermen got smart and refused to sell to him. “No ‘C’” the auctioneer would write under their boats. Felicio Lourenço, who died in 2008, was once so angry about being manipulated that he allegedly pulled a gun on Rafael.

Rafael’s first serious brush with the law came in 1984. He hadn’t been paying his taxes: he figured the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could wait while he grew his company. The government disagreed. He spent four and a half months in federal prison for tax evasion and said he had to pay $750,000 for back taxes and penalties when he was released. “As I was paying them off, I was still making extra money,” he boasted. At its peak, Carlos Seafood was processing on the order of 10 million kilograms of fish per year, estimates Eric Nunes, who ran a competing company in New Bedford, Sea View Fillet Company.

Catch Me if You Can

Throughout the 1980s, New Bedford fishermen became notorious for poaching Canadian fish. To settle a long-running territorial dispute, in 1984, the International Court of Justice in The Hague drew a line down the center of Georges Bank, which effectively gave the Canadians three-quarters of the cod fishery. “They took the richest fishing grounds away from our boats,” says Nunes, who left the business in the late 1990s.

When Canadian officials chased after the pirate fishing vessels, the crew would form a human chain on deck to guard the engine room from gunfire. Then, they’d drop their pants and bend over. The Canadians arrested fishermen in their waters and seized their vessels, creating a diplomatic row with the United States.

If the law couldn’t stop the New Bedford fishermen, nature would. In 1992, cod stocks dropped to five percent of their historical levels. In a single year, the value of the port’s seafood landings declined from $150-million to $100-million. As the industry was tanking, some of the biggest processors were caught falsely branding Canadian fish as American and selling them to the US military. There was so little fish in the 1990s that one mobster was using fishing vessels to smuggle cocaine and pot into New Bedford.

Carlos Rafael, once a scrappy underdog, seized upon the tough times to invest in establishing his own fishing fleet to guarantee a steady supply of fish for the processors’ blades. He’d partner with captains and then buy them out when they retired or got fed up with his verbal abuse. Jose Farias, a Portuguese welder who was a co-owner of Rafael’s boats for seven years, says that, strangely enough, when he sold his share to Rafael in 2007, he wasn’t one cent richer. “I don’t make no money,” he told me over the phone in broken English. “He’s the one who do all the paperwork. He go to office and do the settlements.”