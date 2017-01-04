The Mysterious Disappearance of Keith Davis

I.

A little over a year before Keith Davis disappeared at sea, he sent an ominous email to friends. In it, he linked to a video that shows four men being shot to death while they cling to debris in the ocean. After the gunshots ring out and blood spills into the water, the camera pans to the boat, reportedly a tuna fishing vessel from Taiwan, where men are laughing and posing for photos. The YouTube video describes the victims as Fijian, killed just beyond Fijian waters. Other commenters claim they were Somali pirates whose attempts at hijacking the tuna vessel off the coast of Somalia backfired.

“One way or another, the video depicts murder,” wrote Davis. The 40-year-old was a fisheries observer—a member of a little-known profession tasked with traveling aboard the boats used to fish the world’s oceans to monitor and collect data from the catches—and spent much of his time far from shore. The nature of his work made him an outsider among captain and crew: a tiny, isolated speck in a vast ocean.

Davis often confided to friends about his increasing unease over the lack of law enforcement at sea and the mounting dangers facing both fishermen and the observers who monitor them. The video is an extreme example of what sometimes goes on in the middle of the ocean, wrote Davis. “But know that there is other awful stuff that happens out there that goes unpublished.”

He was particularly troubled by the impossible dilemma facing observers: should he and his colleagues report incidents of violence and intimidation—many of which could never be proven back on land—when doing so could further threaten their safety in hostile situations? The video, he wrote, was at least a start at raising awareness “that things … may be getting much worse—not necessarily better.”

For Davis’s friends, the video now seems like sinister foreshadowing about his fate.

Davis landed his first job as an observer in Alaska in 1999. He was a college graduate with a degree in biology, drawn to the sea and to the unstructured freedom of the observing life: stints of intense work followed by months during which he could visit friends and family or return to Arizona where he was building a house next door to his father. He was a compulsive traveler too, exploring South America and Nepal. Following Nepal’s 2015 earthquake, he raised US $2,000 to help rebuild a school there. One day, he told a friend, he planned to walk across Israel for world peace. For Davis, such things were not naive ideals, but legitimate aspirations.

In his professional life, Davis’s idealism found an outlet in his work helping protect the world’s oceans. Observers track how many fish the vessels catch, whether any protected species were harmed in the process, and whether fishermen are following the rules designed to help conserve fish stocks—such as not dumping unwanted fish overboard or harvesting endangered species.

During work trips, when he wasn’t collecting data from the catch or recording observations in his notebook, Davis would often sit out on deck, playing ukulele, reading, or writing in his journal. He was curious about everything—from the dolphins and birds he spotted from the ship, to the people he met on far-flung Pacific islands, to the flickering silence of the night sky. On one occasion, he stared up at the constellations, trying to guess the boat’s direction from the stars. Compared to life on land, he wrote, “life on a vessel … can actually be quite serene.”