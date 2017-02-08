Hark! A Sea Monster! (Oh, No, Just a Dying Whale)

In a series of papers published in maritime history journals in late 2016, France hypothesizes that many sightings of sea monsters throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries were actually whales, sea turtles, and other marine life entangled in marine debris.

France trolled through books by scientists Bernard Heuvelmans and A. C. Oudemans that compiled reports of sea serpent sightings dating back to the mid-17th century, and found that oftentimes the characteristics of a sea serpent—the presence of a long tail, for instance—were merely inferred by the sailors and could have been trailing debris. In many reports, France found details he thought suggested marine debris had been involved. Sea monsters with humps, for example, could have been fishing floats. Heuvelmans even used the term “string of buoys” to describe one such monster.

France says nearly a fifth of the several hundred accounts he analyzed had something that made him suspect it was actually a sighting of entanglement. That’s enough to make France think entanglement was an unreported threat to marine populations.

That a seasoned sailor would misinterpret a whale as a sea monster sounds fantastical, but under the right conditions, France says it’s not impossible. As a case in point, he points to his own experience: as a master’s student, he was in Ontario conducting research on a remote lake. He says he was alone, at dusk, when he saw a mother moose swimming across the lake with a calf following close behind. The cow had caught some debris that was bobbing between her and the calf, and the combination of the three “looked like a Loch Ness monster.” Under the right conditions, things are not always as they seem.

If France’s hypothesis is correct, it raises another interesting issue.

Though the dangers of marine creatures becoming entangled in lost fishing gear and other debris are now widely recognized, most discussions of the issue treat it as a relatively new threat—one that has come about because of the widespread adoption of plastic and synthetic fishing gear in the 1950s.