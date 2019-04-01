Killer Whales Are Insufferable Gossips

Article body copy

Writing about the world’s oceans is serious business, so every April Fool’s Day we give ourselves permission to have a bit of fun. Check the date! 😉

Scientists have begun to decipher the meaning of whales’ underwater vocalizations, and it turns out they’re obsessed with food, sex, and gossip. They are, apparently, just like us.

Researchers at the University of the North Pacific in Victoria, British Columbia, have used artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze the high-pitched vocalizations of an active, thriving pod of transient killer whales. Scientists now have a BabelFish for whales, allowing them to understand entire conversations. It’s a big step in understanding the cetaceans’ social lives.

Rosa Polinsky, a marine biologist, has observed and recorded one family of transient killer whales for about 15 years off the west coast of Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The family consists of a matriarch, nicknamed Susan, her adult son Frankie, daughters Stella and Betty, and Stella’s two sons, Elmer and Spot. Over the years, Polinsky has matched a few vocalizations with certain behaviors, but knew she was missing a huge chunk of information.

The big break came when Polinsky discovered a new tool: an open-source AI framework, developed to detect Twitter bots during the 2016 US election by analyzing speech and language patterns. Polinsky fed recorded whale vocalization data into the AI and translated years of recordings. The software mapped the frequency and order of sounds and calculated which sounds likely referred to objects, actions, or to individual whales. The scientist had no idea what to expect. But the first recording she listened to sounded eerily familiar.

“Basically, Stella and Betty were having a good old gossip about Frankie being a huge mama’s boy,” Polinsky says. “It was the equivalent of ‘When is he going to move out and learn to fish for himself?’ But one of our hydrophones also picked up Betty gossiping with Frankie about how Stella thinks she’s so great ever since she had the two calves. Plus, we picked up a conversation between Susan and Stella, where they agree that Betty constantly complains about how big her tail is but still always has that 15th or 16th salmon when she’s out hunting at the shoal.”

Last year, Frankie apparently threw the pod into chaos when he swam around with a new female for a few weeks. According to the translations, Stella, Susan, and Betty often commented that the new female was just with Frankie because of the pod’s rich fishing grounds.

University of Australia biologist Ed Stresslin began using the same AI technology to translate humpback whale songs in the South Pacific and applauds Polinsky’s parallel efforts. Of his own work, he says the humpbacks may sound majestic, but their songs, like those of the killer whales, are less grand than they sound.

“They’re essentially saying, ‘I’m so great. Look at all the females I’ve mated with. I’ve got such a big tail. Your blowhole is tiny,’” Stresslin says. Humpbacks copy each others’ songs but alter them slightly, and Stresslin says after seeing the translations, he believes this behavior is akin to a rap battle. “One of them will sing, ‘I mated with 10 females,’” he says. “Then another one will sonorously moan, ‘I have mated with 20 females, including your mother.’ It’s basically a diss track.”

Stresslin once recorded a humpback singing something as profound as humans might imagine. “It was sort of like, ‘Ocean is deep and boundless, it has endured before we came and will endure after we die,’” Stresslin says. “But another whale sang back, ‘Go back down to the twilight zone and choke on a squid, loser.’”

Stresslin worries that translating whale songs may interfere with conservation efforts because the whales will appear less regal to humans, and more like reality-TV stars—more Kardashian than Kennedy. On the other hand, he wonders if that might make them more relatable. Only time will tell.

Back in the drama-rich waters off Vancouver Island, Polinsky eagerly awaits a major life event: Betty is pregnant and has told Stella she’s not sure who the father is. Polinsky can’t wait to see how this impacts the family. “There will definitely be a lot of clicking and chirping over that.”