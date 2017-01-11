Tapping the Freshwater Ocean Under the Sea

Opening the Floodgates

Theoretically, pumping fresh water from below the seafloor to the street is possible. But a number of challenges stand in the way of understanding and, eventually, using this resource. Not the least of which is determining how the water originally got there. Brandon Dugan, a petrologist with the Colorado School of Mines, says that in some places the water began pooling more than 100,000 years ago, when meltwater from glaciers filled offshore water tables and was eventually sealed in by sediment as sea levels rose. In other places, the water arrived much more recently through rainfall and natural pipelines from land-based aquifers.

“Glacial water is old and has a distinct chemical composition; water connected to land-based systems has a different one,” says Dugan. “The composition can tell us how fresh water gets distributed below the seafloor. So, once you get an idea of how the water was emplaced, you’ll know where it is likely to flow and where it likely won’t. This helps us understand how to develop it as a resource.”

Mark Person, director of the New Mexico Tech Hydrology Program, says once a well is identified, the challenge would be to drill through the seabed in a way that keeps salty seawater out of the fresh water below.

“These reserves represent a huge potential resource, particularly for mega coastal cities in times of drought,” he says. But he points out that it’s vitally important that any effort to access it doesn’t open a pathway for saltwater intrusion. “This would diminish the resource altogether, since these aquifers are an exhaustible resource and won’t be replenished on human timescales.”

Turning Water into Oil

Person says aside from their obvious use as a new source of fresh drinking water, seabed aquifers could also be a boon to oil companies. Injecting low-salinity water into oil reservoirs has been shown to increase oil recovery by as much as 14 percent, and BP plans to use the technique at the Clair Ridge oil field in the North Sea. In that case, the seawater will be desalinated, but in the future, subsea reserves could be used instead.