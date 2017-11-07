The Ecolabel Fable

Seafood fraud is a high-stakes global challenge, and the supply chain is like the Trump family’s relationship with Russia—long, complex, and lacking transparency. A 2016 report by international conservation organization Oceana found that 20 percent of more than 25,000 samples of seafood tested worldwide was mislabeled. According to the report, up to 41 percent of seafood samples tested in Canada were mislabeled. The MSC does biannual DNA tests on seafood that carries its label and consistently finds that less than one percent is mislabeled.

The MSC also requires restaurant partners to obtain chain of custody certification through an independent certifier who conducts annual audits. The restaurant must operate a traceability system and ensure there are no substitutions or mixing of certified and non-certified products. There are 23 MSC restaurant partners in Canada, including several universities, which can be verified through the organization’s online directory. Ocean Wise has no traceability requirements, so there’s no guarantee that the “sustainable” halibut you order isn’t South African hake, a species that’s not recommended. So, should consumers try to catch the MSC fish and throw the Ocean Wise one off the line? Not so fast.

Last month, SeaChoice released a searing report, “What’s Behind the Label,” that tarnishes the MSC’s reputation as the gold standard in ecolabeling and exposes serious flaws in how the world’s leading certifier of farmed fish, the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), operates. SeaChoice found that fisheries and farms certified by these labels are frequently not meeting all of the requirements, but flaunt the ecolabel anyway.

SeaChoice found significant timeline extensions and flexible interpretations of the MSC standards. To achieve MSC certification, fisheries are assessed on 28 sustainability indicators. If a fishery scores below a certain level on any indicator, it must improve its performance within a specified time frame, usually five years, to retain certification.

The SeaChoice report found that all certified fisheries in Canada received conditions after their original assessments—an average of six—and some have taken nine years after certification to meet all of the MSC requirements, suggesting they were granted certification prematurely. All the while, seafood was entering the marketplace with the MSC’s seal of approval, and consumers were none the wiser.



Seafood labeling regulations in Canada lag far behind those in the European Union, according to a recent report by SeaChoice. Without information on where or how a species was caught, consumers have no way of independently verifying its sustainability status. Data from SeaChoice, illustration by Mark Garrison



“They get an interim get-out-of-jail-free card, and what we’ve found is that it hasn’t really incentivized change,” says Scott Wallace, a senior research scientist at the David Suzuki Foundation, one of the organizations behind SeaChoice. “The five years go by and the same problems still exist, and they still get certified. And these are the key environmental issues around the fishery.”

In a sharply worded statement, the MSC says SeaChoice misinterpreted its data; SeaChoice responded, defending its analysis.

Meanwhile, the BC Salmon Farmers Association has a lofty goal to have all salmon farms in the province certified by the ASC by 2020, but the SeaChoice report found that the ASC’s claim that farms have to be 100 percent compliant to be certified is false. SeaChoice found that nearly every farm had to apply for a variance to the standard to earn certification. Most departures from the standard are related to the issues that matter the most to consumers, such as parasite transfer to wild salmon. “This fish is in the marketplace now labeled as ASC salmon, but it’s not meeting the intent of the standard,” Wallace says. “It’s misleading the consumer about what’s behind these labels.” (The ASC has pledged to do better.)

In Canada, consumers are more reliant on ecolabels for information about their seafood than they are in the United States or the European Union because regulations on mandatory product labels here are so weak. In Canada, labels are not required to include a species’ scientific name, where it was caught, how it was harvested, nor whether it was farmed or wild. This limits the consumer’s ability to use tools such as the Ocean Wise app or Seafood Watch’s consumer guides to verify the sustainability status of seafood. SeaChoice and Oceana are both pushing for better labeling and traceability requirements.