Listen to How Loud the Sea Is

Busy waters surround the southern tip of British Columbia’s Vancouver Island in what is called the Salish Sea. To the west, the Juan de Fuca Strait acts as an off-ramp for container ships, tankers, and freighters moving into the ports of Seattle and Tacoma, Washington, or Vancouver, British Columbia.

Eighty southern resident killer whales make their home in the Salish Sea, anchored here by their preferred food: chinook salmon, the largest Pacific salmon species. However, busy international shipping lanes dissect the whales’ feeding grounds, and with the recent approval of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion, tanker traffic is set to rise by three percent.

The southern residents are well known by people living near and visiting the Salish Sea. They rouse strong emotions and concern over potential impacts such as oil spills and ship strikes, but one consequence of the increase in marine traffic doesn’t get as much attention: sound. Killer whales use squeaks, clicks, and other vocalizations to broadcast their location, communicate socially, and hunt. Ship noise can drown out these sounds. Especially loud are the sounds of cavitation, which occurs when the bubbles formed by a vessel’s fast-moving propeller pop.

But ships aren’t the only noisemakers—the Salish Sea is full of all kinds of noises. In this interactive map, we’ve assembled some hydrophone recordings from these waters.

Of course whales don’t hear these sounds the same way we do, as their ears detect different frequencies than ours, but this soundscape will give you an idea of the variety of noises that permeate these waters as well as others around the world. Some sounds, such as those made by paddling kayakers, may be benign to a whale; others, including cavitation and military sonar, are known to interfere with their vocalizations and can even damage their eardrums.