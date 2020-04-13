A Window into the Lives of Resident Killer Whales

Article body copy

Hakai Magazine will be shifting our resources and temporarily changing our publishing schedule due to the current pandemic. To help fill the gaps, we’ll keep you inspired with some nature-is-awesome content, much of which is produced by the stellar media team at the Hakai Institute. So many of us need a glimpse of the wild right now.

Killer whales live for decades in groups, passing down knowledge. But some whales are at risk of being lost for good due to water and noise pollution, increased shipping traffic, and a shrinking food supply.

Southern residents, classified as endangered, are especially at risk. Researchers hope this study could lead to solutions to help these whales.

Research conducted under DFO and UBC animal care permit (XMMS 6 2019 & A19-0053)

Produced by Katrina Pyne and Meigan Henry

Edited by Meigan Henry

Videography by Keith Holmes and Sarah Fortune

Additional videography by Grant Callegari and Eiko Jones